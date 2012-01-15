Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 15 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday. Olympique Marseille 2 Lille 0
Played on Saturday Ajaccio 2 Auxerre 1 AS Nancy 2 FC Lorient 2 Caen 0 Stade Rennes 2 Dijon FCO 3 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Valenciennes 1 Montpellier HSC 1 Olympique Lyon 0 Paris St Germain 3 Toulouse 1 St Etienne 1 Sochaux 0 Stade Brest 1 Nice 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 20 13 4 3 34 18 43 2 Montpellier HSC 20 12 4 4 40 23 40 ------------------------- 3 Lille 20 9 9 2 33 21 36 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 20 11 2 7 31 22 35 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 20 10 5 5 31 23 35 6 Olympique Marseille 20 9 7 4 29 18 34 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 20 9 6 5 24 21 33 8 Toulouse 20 8 7 5 21 20 31 9 Girondins Bordeaux 20 6 8 6 22 23 26 10 FC Lorient 20 6 7 7 20 23 25 11 Stade Brest 20 4 12 4 20 19 24 12 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 20 5 7 8 28 32 22 13 Dijon FCO 20 6 4 10 23 36 22 14 Valenciennes 20 5 5 10 19 23 20 15 Caen 20 5 5 10 24 31 20 16 Auxerre 20 4 7 9 27 32 19 17 AS Nancy 20 4 7 9 19 28 19 ------------------------- 18 Nice 20 4 6 10 21 24 18 19 Sochaux 20 4 6 10 21 35 18 20 Ajaccio 20 4 6 10 22 37 18 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.