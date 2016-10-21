Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Monaco 6 Montpellier HSC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 9 7 2 0 16 5 23 2 Monaco 10 7 1 2 29 14 22 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 9 6 1 2 19 7 19 ------------------------- 4 Toulouse 9 5 2 2 14 7 17 ------------------------- 5 En Avant de Guingamp 9 4 2 3 10 8 14 6 Girondins Bordeaux 9 4 2 3 12 11 14 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 9 4 2 3 10 11 14 8 Olympique Lyon 9 4 1 4 15 11 13 9 St Etienne 9 3 4 2 11 9 13 10 Angers SCO 9 4 1 4 10 10 13 11 Metz 9 4 1 4 9 16 13 12 Olympique Marseille 9 3 3 3 11 10 12 13 Nantes 9 3 2 4 6 9 11 14 Bastia 9 3 1 5 7 8 10 15 Caen 9 3 1 5 9 17 10 16 Montpellier HSC 10 2 4 4 14 23 10 17 Dijon FCO 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 ------------------------- 18 Lille 9 2 1 6 8 15 7 ------------------------- 19 FC Lorient 9 2 0 7 6 15 6 20 AS Nancy-Lorraine 9 1 2 6 4 12 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Olympique Lyon v En Avant de Guingamp (1500) Angers SCO v Toulouse (1800) Dijon FCO v FC Lorient (1800) Nantes v Stade Rennes (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1800) Lille v Bastia (1800) Sunday, October 23 Caen v St Etienne (1300) Metz v Nice (1500) Paris St Germain v Olympique Marseille (1845)