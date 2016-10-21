Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Monaco 6 Montpellier HSC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 9 7 2 0 16 5 23 2 Monaco 10 7 1 2 29 14 22 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 9 6 1 2 19 7 19 ------------------------- 4 Toulouse 9 5 2 2 14 7 17 ------------------------- 5 En Avant de Guingamp 9 4 2 3 10 8 14 6 Girondins Bordeaux 9 4 2 3 12 11 14 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 9 4 2 3 10 11 14 8 Olympique Lyon 9 4 1 4 15 11 13 9 St Etienne 9 3 4 2 11 9 13 10 Angers SCO 9 4 1 4 10 10 13 11 Metz 9 4 1 4 9 16 13 12 Olympique Marseille 9 3 3 3 11 10 12 13 Nantes 9 3 2 4 6 9 11 14 Bastia 9 3 1 5 7 8 10 15 Caen 9 3 1 5 9 17 10 16 Montpellier HSC 10 2 4 4 14 23 10 17 Dijon FCO 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 ------------------------- 18 Lille 9 2 1 6 8 15 7 ------------------------- 19 FC Lorient 9 2 0 7 6 15 6 20 AS Nancy-Lorraine 9 1 2 6 4 12 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Olympique Lyon v En Avant de Guingamp (1500) Angers SCO v Toulouse (1800) Dijon FCO v FC Lorient (1800) Nantes v Stade Rennes (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1800) Lille v Bastia (1800) Sunday, October 23 Caen v St Etienne (1300) Metz v Nice (1500) Paris St Germain v Olympique Marseille (1845)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)