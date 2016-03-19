March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 19
Angers SCO 5 FC Lorient 1
Caen 2 ES Troyes AC 1
Lille 1 Toulouse 0
Olympique Lyon 2 Nantes 0
St Etienne 3 Montpellier HSC 0
Stade de Reims 0 En Avant Guingamp 1
Friday, March 18
Olympique Marseille 2 Stade Rennes 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Paris St Germain 30 24 5 1 77 15 77
2 Monaco 30 13 13 4 44 34 52
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 31 14 7 10 49 33 49
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 31 12 12 7 47 38 48
-------------------------
5 Nice 30 13 8 9 43 33 47
6 Caen 31 14 4 13 34 40 46
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 31 13 6 12 36 34 45
8 Nantes 31 11 11 9 29 30 44
9 Lille 31 10 13 8 26 24 43
10 Angers SCO 31 11 9 11 34 32 42
11 Olympique Marseille 31 8 15 8 42 36 39
12 Bastia 30 11 6 13 28 31 39
13 FC Lorient 31 9 12 10 42 47 39
14 En Avant Guingamp 31 10 8 13 37 45 38
15 Girondins Bordeaux 30 9 11 10 38 48 38
16 Montpellier HSC 31 10 6 15 36 38 36
17 GFC Ajaccio 30 7 12 11 31 40 33
-------------------------
18 Stade de Reims 31 8 9 14 34 44 33
19 Toulouse 31 5 11 15 32 49 26
20 ES Troyes AC 31 2 8 21 22 70 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 20
Girondins Bordeaux v Bastia (1300)
Nice v GFC Ajaccio (1600)
Paris St Germain v Monaco (2000)