March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, March 19 Angers SCO 5 FC Lorient 1 Caen 2 ES Troyes AC 1 Lille 1 Toulouse 0 Olympique Lyon 2 Nantes 0 St Etienne 3 Montpellier HSC 0 Stade de Reims 0 En Avant Guingamp 1 Friday, March 18 Olympique Marseille 2 Stade Rennes 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Paris St Germain 30 24 5 1 77 15 77 2 Monaco 30 13 13 4 44 34 52 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 31 14 7 10 49 33 49 ------------------------- 4 Stade Rennes 31 12 12 7 47 38 48 ------------------------- 5 Nice 30 13 8 9 43 33 47 6 Caen 31 14 4 13 34 40 46 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 31 13 6 12 36 34 45 8 Nantes 31 11 11 9 29 30 44 9 Lille 31 10 13 8 26 24 43 10 Angers SCO 31 11 9 11 34 32 42 11 Olympique Marseille 31 8 15 8 42 36 39 12 Bastia 30 11 6 13 28 31 39 13 FC Lorient 31 9 12 10 42 47 39 14 En Avant Guingamp 31 10 8 13 37 45 38 15 Girondins Bordeaux 30 9 11 10 38 48 38 16 Montpellier HSC 31 10 6 15 36 38 36 17 GFC Ajaccio 30 7 12 11 31 40 33 ------------------------- 18 Stade de Reims 31 8 9 14 34 44 33 19 Toulouse 31 5 11 15 32 49 26 20 ES Troyes AC 31 2 8 21 22 70 14 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 20 Girondins Bordeaux v Bastia (1300) Nice v GFC Ajaccio (1600) Paris St Germain v Monaco (2000)