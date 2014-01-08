Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 8
St Etienne 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 19 13 5 1 44 13 44
2 Monaco 19 12 5 2 31 13 41
-------------------------
3 Lille 19 12 4 3 22 8 40
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 19 10 3 6 28 20 33
-------------------------
5 Girondins Bordeaux 19 8 7 4 27 21 31
6 Olympique Marseille 19 8 5 6 27 20 29
-------------------------
7 Nantes 19 9 2 8 23 17 29
8 Stade de Reims 19 7 8 4 23 21 29
9 FC Lorient 19 8 3 8 26 26 27
10 Olympique Lyon 19 6 7 6 28 27 25
11 Toulouse 19 6 7 6 20 24 25
12 En Avant Guingamp 19 6 6 7 19 19 24
13 Bastia 19 6 6 7 21 26 24
14 Nice 19 7 2 10 18 25 23
15 Stade Rennes 19 5 6 8 22 24 21
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 19 5 5 9 19 32 20
17 Montpellier HSC 19 2 11 6 18 24 17
-------------------------
18 Valenciennes 19 3 5 11 17 28 14
19 Sochaux 19 2 5 12 15 39 11
20 Ajaccio 19 1 6 12 13 34 9
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, January 10
Montpellier HSC v Monaco (1930)
Saturday, January 11
Ajaccio v Paris St Germain (1600)
En Avant Guingamp v St Etienne (1900)
Girondins Bordeaux v Toulouse (1900)
Olympique Lyon v Sochaux (1900)
Stade Rennes v Nice (1900)
Valenciennes v Bastia (1900)
Sunday, January 12
Nantes v FC Lorient (1300)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Olympique Marseille (1600)
Lille v Stade de Reims (2000)