Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
Ligue 1 on Sunday.
Stade Rennes 1 Lille 1
Stade Brest 1 Olympique Marseille 0
Toulouse 2 Sochaux 0
Saturday, February 25
Auxerre 0 St Etienne 0
Ajaccio 2 Dijon FCO 1
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 AS Nancy 0
Montpellier HSC 1 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Nice 1 Caen 0
Olympique Lyon 4 Paris St Germain 4
Valenciennes 2 FC Lorient 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montpellier HSC 25 16 5 4 48 25 53
2 Paris St Germain 25 15 7 3 44 25 52
-------------------------
3 Lille 25 12 10 3 43 27 46
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 25 12 7 6 33 26 43
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 25 12 4 9 41 32 40
6 Stade Rennes 25 11 7 7 34 30 40
-------------------------
7 Toulouse 25 11 7 7 27 23 40
8 Olympique Marseille 24 10 9 5 34 23 39
9 Girondins Bordeaux 25 9 9 7 30 28 36
10 Valenciennes 25 8 6 11 26 27 30
11 Stade Brest 25 5 14 6 22 22 29
12 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 24 6 9 9 33 37 27
13 Caen 25 7 6 12 30 37 27
14 FC Lorient 25 6 9 10 24 32 27
15 Dijon FCO 25 7 5 13 30 44 26
16 Ajaccio 25 6 8 11 27 43 26
17 Nice 25 5 8 12 23 29 23
-------------------------
18 AS Nancy 25 5 8 12 22 35 23
19 Auxerre 25 4 10 11 30 38 22
20 Sochaux 25 4 8 13 22 40 20
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation