April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, April 26
Lille 3 Sochaux 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 33 21 7 5 60 20 70
2 Olympique Marseille 33 18 7 8 37 32 61
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 33 17 8 8 54 35 59
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 33 15 12 6 55 27 57
-------------------------
5 Lille 34 15 12 7 53 35 57
6 Nice 33 15 9 9 48 40 54
-------------------------
7 FC Lorient 33 13 11 9 53 51 50
8 Montpellier HSC 33 14 6 13 50 43 48
9 Girondins Bordeaux 33 11 14 8 35 30 47
10 Stade Rennes 33 12 6 15 44 49 42
11 Toulouse 33 10 11 12 40 42 41
12 Valenciennes 33 10 10 13 42 48 40
13 Bastia 33 11 6 16 44 62 39
14 Stade de Reims 33 9 10 14 31 38 37
15 Ajaccio 33 8 13 12 35 45 35
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 33 8 10 15 39 49 34
17 AS Nancy 33 8 10 15 33 49 34
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 34 8 10 16 37 55 34
19 Stade Brest 33 8 5 20 29 51 29
20 ES Troyes AC 33 5 13 15 38 56 28
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 27
FC Lorient v Olympique Marseille (1500)
Ajaccio v Montpellier HSC (1800)
Girondins Bordeaux v Stade de Reims (1800)
Bastia v Toulouse (1800)
Stade Brest v Stade Rennes (1800)
Valenciennes v AS Nancy (1800)
Sunday, April 28
Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (1200)
Nice v ES Troyes AC (1500)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Paris St Germain (1900)