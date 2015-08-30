Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Monaco 0 Paris St Germain 3
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Nantes 0
St Etienne 2 Bastia 1
Saturday, August 29
Angers SCO 1 Nice 1
Caen 0 Olympique Lyon 4
ES Troyes AC 0 Montpellier HSC 0
Lille 1 GFC Ajaccio 0
Stade Rennes 3 Toulouse 1
Stade de Reims 4 FC Lorient 1
Friday, August 28
En Avant Guingamp 2 Olympique Marseille 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 4 4 0 0 7 0 12
2 Stade de Reims 4 3 0 1 7 3 9
-------------------------
3 Stade Rennes 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
-------------------------
4 Angers SCO 4 2 2 0 5 1 8
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 4 2 1 1 6 2 7
6 Bastia 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
8 Nantes 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
9 Caen 4 2 0 2 3 6 6
10 Girondins Bordeaux 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
11 Nice 4 1 2 1 7 7 5
12 Lille 4 1 2 1 1 1 5
13 Monaco 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
14 Toulouse 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
15 Olympique Marseille 4 1 0 3 6 4 3
16 En Avant Guingamp 4 1 0 3 2 5 3
17 ES Troyes AC 4 0 3 1 3 9 3
18 FC Lorient 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
-------------------------
19 Montpellier HSC 4 0 1 3 0 4 1
20 GFC Ajaccio 4 0 1 3 0 5 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation