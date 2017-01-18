Soccer-Palermo coach Corini resigns - reports
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Wednesday Wednesday, January 18 Nantes 1 Caen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 20 14 3 3 60 21 45 2 Nice 20 13 6 1 34 13 45 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 20 13 3 4 39 15 42 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 19 11 1 7 36 22 34 ------------------------- 5 En Avant de Guingamp 20 8 6 6 26 22 30 6 Olympique Marseille 20 8 6 6 23 23 30 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 20 8 4 8 20 24 28 8 St Etienne 20 6 9 5 19 17 27 9 Toulouse 20 7 5 8 22 22 26 10 Girondins Bordeaux 20 6 8 6 21 27 26 11 Nantes 20 7 4 9 14 26 25 12 AS Nancy-Lorraine 20 6 6 8 16 23 24 13 Montpellier HSC 20 5 8 7 29 32 23 14 Lille 20 6 4 10 19 26 22 15 Caen 20 6 3 11 23 35 21 16 Dijon FCO 20 4 8 8 27 30 20 17 Bastia 20 5 5 10 17 24 20 ------------------------- 18 Angers SCO 20 5 5 10 16 25 20 ------------------------- 19 FC Lorient 20 5 3 12 23 39 18 20 Metz * 19 5 5 9 18 36 18 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.
MADRID, Jan 24 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rounded on his team's detractors on Tuesday ahead of the King's Cup quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo, saying their recent blip in form has been exaggerated.