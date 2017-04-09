April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
St Etienne 1 Nantes 1
Paris St Germain 4 En Avant de Guingamp 0
Toulouse 0 Olympique Marseille 0
Saturday, April 8
Angers SCO 0 Monaco 1
AS Nancy-Lorraine 3 Stade Rennes 0
Dijon FCO 1 Bastia 2
Girondins Bordeaux 3 Metz 0
Olympique Lyon 1 FC Lorient 4
Caen 0 Montpellier HSC 2
Friday, April 7
Lille 1 Nice 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Monaco 31 23 5 3 88 26 74
2 Paris St Germain 31 22 5 4 64 21 71
-------------------------
3 Nice 32 20 10 2 52 26 70
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 32 17 3 12 65 39 54
5 Girondins Bordeaux 32 13 10 9 46 39 49
-------------------------
6 Olympique Marseille 32 13 9 10 44 38 48
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 31 11 12 8 35 25 45
8 Nantes 32 11 9 12 31 46 42
9 Toulouse 32 10 11 11 33 33 41
10 En Avant de Guingamp 32 11 8 13 38 43 41
11 Stade Rennes 32 9 13 10 29 37 40
12 Angers SCO 32 11 6 15 32 41 39
13 Lille 32 10 7 15 31 39 37
14 Montpellier HSC 32 9 9 14 45 55 36
15 Metz 31 9 8 14 29 59 35
16 Caen 32 9 5 18 31 54 32
17 AS Nancy-Lorraine 32 8 7 17 24 41 31
-------------------------
18 FC Lorient 32 9 4 19 37 62 31
-------------------------
19 Dijon FCO 32 6 11 15 40 50 29
20 Bastia 32 6 10 16 26 46 28
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18: Relegation play-off
19-20: Relegation