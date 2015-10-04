Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Monaco 1 Stade Rennes 1
Caen 1 St Etienne 0
FC Lorient 3 Girondins Bordeaux 2
Paris St Germain 2 Olympique Marseille 1
Saturday, October 3
Angers SCO 1 Bastia 0
ES Troyes AC 0 En Avant Guingamp 1
GFC Ajaccio 2 Toulouse 2
Nice 2 Nantes 2 aband.46'
Olympique Lyon 1 Stade de Reims 0
Friday, October 2
Lille 2 Montpellier HSC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 9 7 2 0 19 5 23
2 Angers SCO 9 5 3 1 10 5 18
-------------------------
3 Caen 9 6 0 3 11 10 18
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 9 4 4 1 13 8 16
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 9 5 1 3 11 10 16
6 Olympique Lyon 9 4 3 2 11 6 15
-------------------------
7 Stade de Reims 9 4 3 2 11 7 15
8 Nice 8 4 2 2 20 11 14
9 FC Lorient 9 4 2 3 14 13 14
10 Monaco 9 3 4 2 13 14 13
11 En Avant Guingamp 9 4 1 4 9 12 13
12 Lille 9 2 4 3 4 4 10
13 Bastia 9 3 1 5 12 14 10
14 Girondins Bordeaux 9 2 4 3 13 16 10
15 Nantes 8 3 1 4 4 10 10
16 Olympique Marseille 9 2 2 5 14 11 8
17 Toulouse 9 1 5 3 10 15 8
18 Montpellier HSC 9 1 1 7 6 14 4
-------------------------
19 ES Troyes AC 9 0 4 5 5 16 4
20 GFC Ajaccio 9 0 3 6 4 13 3
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 3
Nice v Nantes (1800) aband.46'