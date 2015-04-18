April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 18
Monaco 1 Stade Rennes 1
En Avant Guingamp 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
FC Lorient 0 Toulouse 1
Metz 3 Racing Lens 1
Nice 1 Paris St Germain 3
Bastia 1 Stade de Reims 2
Friday, April 17
Nantes 1 Olympique Marseille 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 32 18 11 3 61 31 65
2 Olympique Lyon 32 19 7 6 62 25 64
-------------------------
3 Monaco 33 16 11 6 40 23 59
-------------------------
4 Olympique Marseille 33 17 6 10 62 36 57
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 32 15 11 6 39 25 56
6 Girondins Bordeaux 32 15 9 8 41 38 54
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 32 14 7 11 42 34 49
8 Lille 32 13 8 11 31 27 47
9 Stade Rennes 33 12 10 11 33 38 46
10 Nantes 33 11 10 12 26 33 43
11 Nice 33 11 8 14 37 42 41
12 En Avant Guingamp 33 12 4 17 34 46 40
13 Caen 32 10 8 14 46 48 38
14 Stade de Reims 33 10 8 15 39 55 38
15 Toulouse 33 11 5 17 35 52 38
16 Bastia 33 9 10 14 32 41 37
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 33 11 4 18 35 50 37
-------------------------
18 FC Lorient 33 10 5 18 34 45 35
19 Metz 32 7 8 17 28 45 29
20 Racing Lens 33 6 8 19 29 52 26
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
Lille v Girondins Bordeaux (1200)
Montpellier HSC v Caen (1500)
Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (1900)