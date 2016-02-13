Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 13
En Avant Guingamp 2 Girondins Bordeaux 4
Nantes 2 FC Lorient 1
GFC Ajaccio 2 ES Troyes AC 3
Montpellier HSC 2 Toulouse 0
Paris St Germain 0 Lille 0
Stade de Reims 0 Bastia 1
Friday, February 12
Stade Rennes 1 Angers SCO 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 26 22 4 0 63 12 70
2 Monaco 25 12 9 4 36 28 45
-------------------------
3 Nice 25 11 6 8 38 29 39
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 25 12 3 10 30 28 39
-------------------------
5 Nantes 26 10 9 7 26 24 39
6 Stade Rennes 26 9 11 6 34 31 38
-------------------------
7 Angers SCO 26 10 7 9 25 24 37
8 Olympique Lyon 25 10 6 9 34 27 36
9 Girondins Bordeaux 26 9 9 8 36 39 36
10 Caen 25 11 3 11 26 31 36
11 Olympique Marseille 25 8 10 7 35 26 34
12 Bastia 26 10 4 12 25 29 34
13 Lille 26 6 13 7 20 20 31
14 FC Lorient 26 7 10 9 35 38 31
15 En Avant Guingamp 26 8 7 11 28 34 31
16 Montpellier HSC 26 8 5 13 30 31 29
17 Stade de Reims 26 7 8 11 27 34 29
18 GFC Ajaccio 26 6 9 11 27 37 27
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 26 4 9 13 25 44 21
20 ES Troyes AC 26 2 8 16 19 53 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 14
Olympique Lyon v Caen (1300)
St Etienne v Monaco (1600)
Nice v Olympique Marseille (2000)