Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, February 13 En Avant Guingamp 2 Girondins Bordeaux 4 Nantes 2 FC Lorient 1 GFC Ajaccio 2 ES Troyes AC 3 Montpellier HSC 2 Toulouse 0 Paris St Germain 0 Lille 0 Stade de Reims 0 Bastia 1 Friday, February 12 Stade Rennes 1 Angers SCO 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 26 22 4 0 63 12 70 2 Monaco 25 12 9 4 36 28 45 ------------------------- 3 Nice 25 11 6 8 38 29 39 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 25 12 3 10 30 28 39 ------------------------- 5 Nantes 26 10 9 7 26 24 39 6 Stade Rennes 26 9 11 6 34 31 38 ------------------------- 7 Angers SCO 26 10 7 9 25 24 37 8 Olympique Lyon 25 10 6 9 34 27 36 9 Girondins Bordeaux 26 9 9 8 36 39 36 10 Caen 25 11 3 11 26 31 36 11 Olympique Marseille 25 8 10 7 35 26 34 12 Bastia 26 10 4 12 25 29 34 13 Lille 26 6 13 7 20 20 31 14 FC Lorient 26 7 10 9 35 38 31 15 En Avant Guingamp 26 8 7 11 28 34 31 16 Montpellier HSC 26 8 5 13 30 31 29 17 Stade de Reims 26 7 8 11 27 34 29 18 GFC Ajaccio 26 6 9 11 27 37 27 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 26 4 9 13 25 44 21 20 ES Troyes AC 26 2 8 16 19 53 14 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 14 Olympique Lyon v Caen (1300) St Etienne v Monaco (1600) Nice v Olympique Marseille (2000)