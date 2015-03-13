March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, March 13 Monaco 3 Bastia 0 Nice 1 En Avant Guingamp 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 28 17 6 5 56 22 57 2 Paris St Germain 28 15 11 2 50 24 56 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 28 16 5 7 56 31 53 ------------------------- 4 Monaco 28 14 8 6 32 20 50 ------------------------- 5 St Etienne 28 12 10 6 32 22 46 6 Girondins Bordeaux 28 12 9 7 34 33 45 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 27 12 6 9 36 30 42 8 Lille 28 10 8 10 24 24 38 9 Stade Rennes 28 10 8 10 28 34 38 10 En Avant Guingamp 29 12 2 15 32 41 38 11 Bastia 29 9 9 11 30 34 36 12 Nantes 28 9 9 10 22 29 36 13 Stade de Reims 28 9 8 11 34 44 35 14 Caen 28 9 7 12 43 42 34 15 Nice 29 9 7 13 31 36 34 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 28 10 2 16 30 44 32 17 FC Lorient 28 9 4 15 31 37 31 ------------------------- 18 Toulouse 28 8 5 15 29 47 29 19 Racing Lens 28 5 7 16 26 43 22 20 Metz 28 5 7 16 20 39 22 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 14 Metz v St Etienne (1600) FC Lorient v Caen (1900) Nantes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900) Montpellier HSC v Stade de Reims (1900) Racing Lens v Toulouse (1900) Sunday, March 15 Lille v Stade Rennes (1300) Girondins Bordeaux v Paris St Germain (1600) Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (2000)