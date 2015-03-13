March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, March 13
Monaco 3 Bastia 0
Nice 1 En Avant Guingamp 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 28 17 6 5 56 22 57
2 Paris St Germain 28 15 11 2 50 24 56
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 28 16 5 7 56 31 53
-------------------------
4 Monaco 28 14 8 6 32 20 50
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 28 12 10 6 32 22 46
6 Girondins Bordeaux 28 12 9 7 34 33 45
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 27 12 6 9 36 30 42
8 Lille 28 10 8 10 24 24 38
9 Stade Rennes 28 10 8 10 28 34 38
10 En Avant Guingamp 29 12 2 15 32 41 38
11 Bastia 29 9 9 11 30 34 36
12 Nantes 28 9 9 10 22 29 36
13 Stade de Reims 28 9 8 11 34 44 35
14 Caen 28 9 7 12 43 42 34
15 Nice 29 9 7 13 31 36 34
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 28 10 2 16 30 44 32
17 FC Lorient 28 9 4 15 31 37 31
-------------------------
18 Toulouse 28 8 5 15 29 47 29
19 Racing Lens 28 5 7 16 26 43 22
20 Metz 28 5 7 16 20 39 22
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 14
Metz v St Etienne (1600)
FC Lorient v Caen (1900)
Nantes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900)
Montpellier HSC v Stade de Reims (1900)
Racing Lens v Toulouse (1900)
Sunday, March 15
Lille v Stade Rennes (1300)
Girondins Bordeaux v Paris St Germain (1600)
Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (2000)