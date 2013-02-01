Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, February 1
Toulouse 0 Paris St Germain 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 23 14 6 3 42 12 48
2 Olympique Lyon 22 13 6 3 37 18 45
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 22 13 3 6 30 27 42
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 22 11 3 8 33 28 36
-------------------------
5 Girondins Bordeaux 22 8 11 3 24 15 35
6 Nice 22 9 8 5 33 27 35
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 22 9 7 6 30 16 34
8 FC Lorient 22 9 7 6 36 35 34
9 Montpellier HSC 22 9 5 8 35 27 32
10 Toulouse 23 8 7 8 30 28 31
11 Lille 22 7 9 6 26 23 30
12 Valenciennes 22 8 6 8 32 32 30
13 Bastia 22 7 4 11 28 47 25
14 Stade Brest 22 7 3 12 23 31 24
15 Ajaccio 22 5 9 8 23 31 22
16 Sochaux 22 6 4 12 21 32 22
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 22 5 6 11 23 35 21
-------------------------
18 Stade de Reims 22 4 8 10 18 24 20
19 ES Troyes AC 22 3 7 12 25 43 16
20 AS Nancy 22 2 9 11 20 38 15
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 2
FC Lorient v Stade Rennes (1600)
Sochaux v St Etienne (1900)
Girondins Bordeaux v Valenciennes (1900)
Lille v ES Troyes AC (1900)
Bastia v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900)
Stade Brest v Nice (1900)
Sunday, February 3
Ajaccio v Olympique Lyon (1300)
Montpellier HSC v Stade de Reims (1600)
Olympique Marseille v AS Nancy (2000)