Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, February 1 Toulouse 0 Paris St Germain 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 23 14 6 3 42 12 48 2 Olympique Lyon 22 13 6 3 37 18 45 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 22 13 3 6 30 27 42 ------------------------- 4 Stade Rennes 22 11 3 8 33 28 36 ------------------------- 5 Girondins Bordeaux 22 8 11 3 24 15 35 6 Nice 22 9 8 5 33 27 35 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 22 9 7 6 30 16 34 8 FC Lorient 22 9 7 6 36 35 34 9 Montpellier HSC 22 9 5 8 35 27 32 10 Toulouse 23 8 7 8 30 28 31 11 Lille 22 7 9 6 26 23 30 12 Valenciennes 22 8 6 8 32 32 30 13 Bastia 22 7 4 11 28 47 25 14 Stade Brest 22 7 3 12 23 31 24 15 Ajaccio 22 5 9 8 23 31 22 16 Sochaux 22 6 4 12 21 32 22 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 22 5 6 11 23 35 21 ------------------------- 18 Stade de Reims 22 4 8 10 18 24 20 19 ES Troyes AC 22 3 7 12 25 43 16 20 AS Nancy 22 2 9 11 20 38 15 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 2 FC Lorient v Stade Rennes (1600) Sochaux v St Etienne (1900) Girondins Bordeaux v Valenciennes (1900) Lille v ES Troyes AC (1900) Bastia v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900) Stade Brest v Nice (1900) Sunday, February 3 Ajaccio v Olympique Lyon (1300) Montpellier HSC v Stade de Reims (1600) Olympique Marseille v AS Nancy (2000)