Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, February 6
St Etienne 3 Racing Lens 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 23 15 4 4 47 17 49
2 Olympique Marseille 23 15 2 6 43 22 47
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 23 13 8 2 40 19 47
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 24 11 8 5 27 18 41
-------------------------
5 Monaco 23 11 7 5 25 18 40
6 Montpellier HSC 23 10 6 7 30 22 36
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 23 9 7 7 28 30 34
8 Nice 23 9 5 9 28 29 32
9 Nantes 23 8 8 7 20 23 32
10 Stade Rennes 23 8 6 9 23 30 30
11 En Avant Guingamp 23 9 2 12 27 36 29
12 Stade de Reims 23 8 5 10 27 37 29
13 Lille 23 7 7 9 18 20 28
14 Toulouse 23 7 4 12 24 34 25
15 Caen 23 6 6 11 31 35 24
16 Bastia 23 5 9 9 22 27 24
17 FC Lorient 23 7 3 13 25 32 24
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 23 7 2 14 24 39 23
19 Racing Lens 24 5 7 12 24 32 22
20 Metz 23 5 6 12 19 32 21
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 7
Stade Rennes v Olympique Marseille (1500)
Caen v Toulouse (1900)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Montpellier HSC v Lille (1900)
Bastia v Metz (1900)
Stade de Reims v FC Lorient (1900)
Sunday, February 8
En Avant Guingamp v Monaco (1300)
Nice v Nantes (1600)
Olympique Lyon v Paris St Germain (2000)