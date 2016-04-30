April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, April 30 Monaco 3 En Avant Guingamp 2 Caen 0 Bastia 0 ES Troyes AC 2 Girondins Bordeaux 4 FC Lorient 0 Lille 1 Nantes 1 Nice 0 Olympique Lyon 2 GFC Ajaccio 1 St Etienne 0 Toulouse 0 Stade de Reims 2 Montpellier HSC 3 Friday, April 29 Paris St Germain 4 Stade Rennes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Paris St Germain 35 28 5 2 93 18 89 2 Olympique Lyon 36 18 8 10 60 38 62 ------------------------- 3 Monaco 36 16 14 6 54 44 62 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 36 17 7 12 42 34 58 5 Nice 36 16 9 11 53 39 57 ------------------------- 6 Lille 36 14 14 8 38 27 56 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 36 13 13 10 51 50 52 8 Angers SCO 35 13 11 11 38 33 50 9 Nantes 36 12 12 12 32 38 48 10 Caen 36 14 6 16 36 51 48 11 Montpellier HSC 36 13 7 16 47 45 46 12 Girondins Bordeaux 35 11 13 11 46 55 46 13 Bastia 36 12 8 16 33 41 44 14 En Avant Guingamp 36 11 10 15 45 53 43 15 FC Lorient 36 10 13 13 46 55 43 16 Olympique Marseille 35 8 17 10 45 41 41 17 GFC Ajaccio 36 8 13 15 37 53 37 ------------------------- 18 Stade de Reims 36 9 9 18 40 55 36 19 Toulouse 36 7 13 16 41 53 34 R20 ES Troyes AC 36 3 8 25 27 81 17 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 1 Angers SCO v Olympique Marseille (1500)