April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 30
Monaco 3 En Avant Guingamp 2
Caen 0 Bastia 0
ES Troyes AC 2 Girondins Bordeaux 4
FC Lorient 0 Lille 1
Nantes 1 Nice 0
Olympique Lyon 2 GFC Ajaccio 1
St Etienne 0 Toulouse 0
Stade de Reims 2 Montpellier HSC 3
Friday, April 29
Paris St Germain 4 Stade Rennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Paris St Germain 35 28 5 2 93 18 89
2 Olympique Lyon 36 18 8 10 60 38 62
-------------------------
3 Monaco 36 16 14 6 54 44 62
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 36 17 7 12 42 34 58
5 Nice 36 16 9 11 53 39 57
-------------------------
6 Lille 36 14 14 8 38 27 56
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 36 13 13 10 51 50 52
8 Angers SCO 35 13 11 11 38 33 50
9 Nantes 36 12 12 12 32 38 48
10 Caen 36 14 6 16 36 51 48
11 Montpellier HSC 36 13 7 16 47 45 46
12 Girondins Bordeaux 35 11 13 11 46 55 46
13 Bastia 36 12 8 16 33 41 44
14 En Avant Guingamp 36 11 10 15 45 53 43
15 FC Lorient 36 10 13 13 46 55 43
16 Olympique Marseille 35 8 17 10 45 41 41
17 GFC Ajaccio 36 8 13 15 37 53 37
-------------------------
18 Stade de Reims 36 9 9 18 40 55 36
19 Toulouse 36 7 13 16 41 53 34
R20 ES Troyes AC 36 3 8 25 27 81 17
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 1
Angers SCO v Olympique Marseille (1500)