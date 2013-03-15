March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, March 15 Olympique Marseille 0 Ajaccio 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 28 17 6 5 51 18 57 2 Olympique Lyon 28 15 8 5 47 26 53 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 29 15 6 8 34 32 51 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 28 13 9 6 46 21 48 ------------------------- 5 Nice 28 13 9 6 41 32 48 6 Lille 28 12 10 6 40 28 46 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 28 13 5 10 43 34 44 8 Stade Rennes 28 12 6 10 41 38 42 9 Girondins Bordeaux 28 10 11 7 28 24 41 10 FC Lorient 28 10 10 8 43 44 40 11 Toulouse 28 9 10 9 33 32 37 12 Valenciennes 28 9 8 11 36 40 35 13 Ajaccio 29 8 11 10 30 37 33 14 Bastia 28 8 6 14 30 52 30 15 Stade Brest 28 8 5 15 28 38 29 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 28 6 9 13 30 40 27 17 Stade de Reims 28 6 9 13 25 35 27 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 28 7 6 15 29 45 27 19 ES Troyes AC 28 4 11 13 33 50 23 20 AS Nancy 28 4 9 15 25 47 21 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 16 Bastia v Olympique Lyon (1600) FC Lorient v Stade Brest (1900) Sochaux v Valenciennes (1900) Lille v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900) Montpellier HSC v ES Troyes AC (1900) Stade de Reims v Stade Rennes (1900) Sunday, March 17 AS Nancy v Nice (1300) Toulouse v Girondins Bordeaux (1600) St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)