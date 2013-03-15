March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, March 15
Olympique Marseille 0 Ajaccio 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 28 17 6 5 51 18 57
2 Olympique Lyon 28 15 8 5 47 26 53
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 29 15 6 8 34 32 51
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 28 13 9 6 46 21 48
-------------------------
5 Nice 28 13 9 6 41 32 48
6 Lille 28 12 10 6 40 28 46
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 28 13 5 10 43 34 44
8 Stade Rennes 28 12 6 10 41 38 42
9 Girondins Bordeaux 28 10 11 7 28 24 41
10 FC Lorient 28 10 10 8 43 44 40
11 Toulouse 28 9 10 9 33 32 37
12 Valenciennes 28 9 8 11 36 40 35
13 Ajaccio 29 8 11 10 30 37 33
14 Bastia 28 8 6 14 30 52 30
15 Stade Brest 28 8 5 15 28 38 29
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 28 6 9 13 30 40 27
17 Stade de Reims 28 6 9 13 25 35 27
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 28 7 6 15 29 45 27
19 ES Troyes AC 28 4 11 13 33 50 23
20 AS Nancy 28 4 9 15 25 47 21
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 16
Bastia v Olympique Lyon (1600)
FC Lorient v Stade Brest (1900)
Sochaux v Valenciennes (1900)
Lille v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900)
Montpellier HSC v ES Troyes AC (1900)
Stade de Reims v Stade Rennes (1900)
Sunday, March 17
AS Nancy v Nice (1300)
Toulouse v Girondins Bordeaux (1600)
St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)