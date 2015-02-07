Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 7
Caen 2 Toulouse 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Montpellier HSC 1 Lille 2
Stade Rennes 1 Olympique Marseille 1
Bastia 2 Metz 0
Stade de Reims 1 FC Lorient 3
Friday, February 6
St Etienne 3 Racing Lens 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 23 15 4 4 47 17 49
2 Olympique Marseille 24 15 3 6 44 23 48
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 23 13 8 2 40 19 47
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 24 11 8 5 27 18 41
-------------------------
5 Monaco 23 11 7 5 25 18 40
6 Girondins Bordeaux 24 10 7 7 29 30 37
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 24 10 6 8 31 24 36
8 Nice 23 9 5 9 28 29 32
9 Nantes 23 8 8 7 20 23 32
10 Lille 24 8 7 9 20 21 31
11 Stade Rennes 24 8 7 9 24 31 31
12 En Avant Guingamp 23 9 2 12 27 36 29
13 Stade de Reims 24 8 5 11 28 40 29
14 Caen 24 7 6 11 33 35 27
15 Bastia 24 6 9 9 24 27 27
16 FC Lorient 24 8 3 13 28 33 27
17 Toulouse 24 7 4 13 24 36 25
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 24 7 2 15 24 40 23
19 Racing Lens 24 5 7 12 24 32 22
20 Metz 24 5 6 13 19 34 21
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
En Avant Guingamp v Monaco (1300)
Nice v Nantes (1600)
Olympique Lyon v Paris St Germain (2000)