April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 19
Lille 2 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Montpellier HSC 1 Caen 0
Olympique Lyon 2 St Etienne 2
Saturday, April 18
Monaco 1 Stade Rennes 1
En Avant Guingamp 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
FC Lorient 0 Toulouse 1
Metz 3 Racing Lens 1
Nice 1 Paris St Germain 3
Bastia 1 Stade de Reims 2
Friday, April 17
Nantes 1 Olympique Marseille 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 33 19 8 6 64 27 65
2 Paris St Germain 32 18 11 3 61 31 65
-------------------------
3 Monaco 33 16 11 6 40 23 59
-------------------------
4 Olympique Marseille 33 17 6 10 62 36 57
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 33 15 12 6 41 27 57
6 Girondins Bordeaux 33 15 9 9 41 40 54
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 33 15 7 11 43 34 52
8 Lille 33 14 8 11 33 27 50
9 Stade Rennes 33 12 10 11 33 38 46
10 Nantes 33 11 10 12 26 33 43
11 Nice 33 11 8 14 37 42 41
12 En Avant Guingamp 33 12 4 17 34 46 40
13 Caen 33 10 8 15 46 49 38
14 Stade de Reims 33 10 8 15 39 55 38
15 Toulouse 33 11 5 17 35 52 38
16 Bastia 33 9 10 14 32 41 37
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 33 11 4 18 35 50 37
-------------------------
18 FC Lorient 33 10 5 18 34 45 35
19 Metz 32 7 8 17 28 45 29
20 Racing Lens 33 6 8 19 29 52 26
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation