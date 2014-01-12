Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 12
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Olympique Marseille 2
Nantes 1 FC Lorient 0
Lille 1 Stade de Reims 2
Saturday, January 11
Ajaccio 1 Paris St Germain 2
En Avant Guingamp 0 St Etienne 0
Girondins Bordeaux 0 Toulouse 1
Olympique Lyon 2 Sochaux 0
Stade Rennes 0 Nice 0
Valenciennes 3 Bastia 2
Friday, January 10
Montpellier HSC 1 Monaco 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 20 14 5 1 46 14 47
2 Monaco 20 12 6 2 32 14 42
-------------------------
3 Lille 20 12 4 4 23 10 40
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 20 10 4 6 28 20 34
-------------------------
5 Olympique Marseille 20 9 5 6 29 21 32
6 Nantes 20 10 2 8 24 17 32
-------------------------
7 Stade de Reims 20 8 8 4 25 22 32
8 Girondins Bordeaux 20 8 7 5 27 22 31
9 Olympique Lyon 20 7 7 6 30 27 28
10 Toulouse 20 7 7 6 21 24 28
11 FC Lorient 20 8 3 9 26 27 27
12 En Avant Guingamp 20 6 7 7 19 19 25
13 Bastia 20 6 6 8 23 29 24
14 Nice 20 7 3 10 18 25 24
15 Stade Rennes 20 5 7 8 22 24 22
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 20 5 5 10 20 34 20
17 Montpellier HSC 20 2 12 6 19 25 18
-------------------------
18 Valenciennes 20 4 5 11 20 30 17
19 Sochaux 20 2 5 13 15 41 11
20 Ajaccio 20 1 6 13 14 36 9
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation