Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 15
ES Troyes AC 3 Ajaccio 2
Sochaux 1 Stade Brest 2
Montpellier HSC 4 Bastia 0
Nice 3 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2
Stade de Reims 1 Lille 1
Toulouse 0 Olympique Marseille 1
Friday, December 14
Stade Rennes 2 Valenciennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 17 10 5 2 30 16 35
2 Olympique Marseille 18 11 2 5 23 20 35
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 17 9 5 3 32 12 32
-------------------------
4 Nice 18 7 8 3 26 23 29
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 18 9 2 7 25 22 29
6 St Etienne 17 7 6 4 24 11 27
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 17 6 9 2 20 13 27
8 FC Lorient 17 7 6 4 28 27 27
9 Montpellier HSC 18 7 5 6 28 20 26
10 Valenciennes 18 7 5 6 29 23 26
11 Lille 18 6 8 4 20 17 26
12 Toulouse 18 6 5 7 23 20 23
13 Stade Brest 18 6 3 9 20 25 21
14 Ajaccio 18 5 6 7 19 25 19
15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 18 5 4 9 21 30 19
16 Bastia 18 5 4 9 22 39 19
17 Stade de Reims 18 4 6 8 14 18 18
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 18 4 4 10 17 27 16
19 ES Troyes AC 18 2 6 10 20 37 12
20 AS Nancy 17 1 7 9 12 28 10
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 16
AS Nancy v Girondins Bordeaux (1300)
St Etienne v FC Lorient (1600)
Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyon (2000)