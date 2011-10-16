Oct 16 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday.
Ajaccio 1 Paris St Germain 3
Stade Rennes 2 FC Lorient 0
Valenciennes 3 Sochaux 0
Played on Saturday
Auxerre 1 Lille 3
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 St Etienne 2
Montpellier HSC 5 Dijon FCO 3
Nice 3 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Olympique Lyon 3 AS Nancy 1
Stade Brest 1 Caen 1
Toulouse 0 Olympique Marseille 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 10 7 2 1 19 8 23
2 Montpellier HSC 10 6 2 2 22 14 20
------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 10 6 2 2 17 10 20
-------------------------
4 Lille 10 5 4 1 18 11 19
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 10 5 3 2 20 14 18
6 Toulouse 10 5 3 2 12 10 18
-------------------------
7 FC Lorient 10 4 4 2 12 9 16
8 Caen 10 4 3 3 14 12 15
9 St Etienne 10 3 4 3 10 13 13
10 Auxerre 10 2 6 2 16 14 12
11 Sochaux 10 3 3 4 16 22 12
12 Dijon FCO 10 3 2 5 11 20 11
13 Nice 10 2 4 4 11 10 10
14 Valenciennes 10 2 3 5 12 12 9
15 Olympique Marseille 10 1 6 3 10 12 9
16 Stade Brest 10 0 8 2 8 10 8
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 10 1 5 4 10 15 8
-------------------------
18 Girondins Bordeaux 10 1 5 4 11 17 8
19 Ajaccio 10 1 4 5 10 20 7
20 AS Nancy 10 0 5 5 7 13 5
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation