Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Metz 2 Nice 4 Paris St Germain 0 Olympique Marseille 0 Caen 0 St Etienne 2 Saturday, October 22 Angers SCO 0 Toulouse 0 Dijon FCO 1 FC Lorient 0 Nantes 1 Stade Rennes 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Lille 2 Bastia 1 Olympique Lyon 1 En Avant de Guingamp 3 Friday, October 21 Monaco 6 Montpellier HSC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 10 8 2 0 20 7 26 2 Monaco 10 7 1 2 29 14 22 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 10 6 2 2 19 7 20 ------------------------- 4 Toulouse 10 5 3 2 14 7 18 ------------------------- 5 En Avant de Guingamp 10 5 2 3 13 9 17 6 Stade Rennes 10 5 2 3 12 12 17 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 10 4 4 2 13 9 16 8 Girondins Bordeaux 10 4 3 3 13 12 15 9 Angers SCO 10 4 2 4 10 10 14 10 Olympique Lyon 10 4 1 5 16 14 13 11 Olympique Marseille 10 3 4 3 11 10 13 12 Metz 10 4 1 5 11 20 13 13 Dijon FCO 10 3 3 4 13 14 12 14 Nantes 10 3 2 5 7 11 11 15 Bastia 10 3 1 6 8 10 10 16 Lille 10 3 1 6 10 16 10 17 Montpellier HSC 10 2 4 4 14 23 10 ------------------------- 18 Caen 10 3 1 6 9 19 10 ------------------------- 19 AS Nancy-Lorraine 10 1 3 6 5 13 6 20 FC Lorient 10 2 0 8 6 16 6 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation