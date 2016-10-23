Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Metz 2 Nice 4 Paris St Germain 0 Olympique Marseille 0 Caen 0 St Etienne 2 Saturday, October 22 Angers SCO 0 Toulouse 0 Dijon FCO 1 FC Lorient 0 Nantes 1 Stade Rennes 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Lille 2 Bastia 1 Olympique Lyon 1 En Avant de Guingamp 3 Friday, October 21 Monaco 6 Montpellier HSC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 10 8 2 0 20 7 26 2 Monaco 10 7 1 2 29 14 22 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 10 6 2 2 19 7 20 ------------------------- 4 Toulouse 10 5 3 2 14 7 18 ------------------------- 5 En Avant de Guingamp 10 5 2 3 13 9 17 6 Stade Rennes 10 5 2 3 12 12 17 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 10 4 4 2 13 9 16 8 Girondins Bordeaux 10 4 3 3 13 12 15 9 Angers SCO 10 4 2 4 10 10 14 10 Olympique Lyon 10 4 1 5 16 14 13 11 Olympique Marseille 10 3 4 3 11 10 13 12 Metz 10 4 1 5 11 20 13 13 Dijon FCO 10 3 3 4 13 14 12 14 Nantes 10 3 2 5 7 11 11 15 Bastia 10 3 1 6 8 10 10 16 Lille 10 3 1 6 10 16 10 17 Montpellier HSC 10 2 4 4 14 23 10 ------------------------- 18 Caen 10 3 1 6 9 19 10 ------------------------- 19 AS Nancy-Lorraine 10 1 3 6 5 13 6 20 FC Lorient 10 2 0 8 6 16 6 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)