April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 28
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Paris St Germain 1
Nice 3 ES Troyes AC 1
Olympique Lyon 1 St Etienne 1
Saturday, April 27
Ajaccio 2 Montpellier HSC 1
FC Lorient 0 Olympique Marseille 1
Girondins Bordeaux 0 Stade de Reims 0
Bastia 0 Toulouse 0
Stade Brest 0 Stade Rennes 2
Valenciennes 0 AS Nancy 0
Friday, April 26
Lille 3 Sochaux 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 34 22 7 5 61 20 73
2 Olympique Marseille 34 19 7 8 38 32 64
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 34 17 9 8 55 36 60
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 34 15 13 6 56 28 58
-------------------------
5 Lille 34 15 12 7 53 35 57
6 Nice 34 16 9 9 51 41 57
-------------------------
7 FC Lorient 34 13 11 10 53 52 50
8 Montpellier HSC 34 14 6 14 51 45 48
9 Girondins Bordeaux 34 11 15 8 35 30 48
10 Stade Rennes 34 13 6 15 46 49 45
11 Toulouse 34 10 12 12 40 42 42
12 Valenciennes 34 10 11 13 42 48 41
13 Bastia 34 11 7 16 44 62 40
14 Stade de Reims 34 9 11 14 31 38 38
15 Ajaccio 34 9 13 12 37 46 38
16 AS Nancy 34 8 11 15 33 49 35
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 34 8 10 16 39 50 34
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 34 8 10 16 37 55 34
19 Stade Brest 34 8 5 21 29 53 29
20 ES Troyes AC 34 5 13 16 39 59 28
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation