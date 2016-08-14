Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Olympique Lyon 3 Nice 1 Stade Rennes 0 Olympique Marseille 0 Toulouse 0 Saturday, August 13 Dijon FCO 0 Nantes 1 Metz 3 Lille 2 Girondins Bordeaux 3 St Etienne 2 Montpellier HSC 1 Angers SCO 0 Caen 3 FC Lorient 2 Friday, August 12 Monaco 2 En Avant de Guingamp 2 Bastia 0 Paris St Germain 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Metz 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 2 Caen 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 ------------------------- 5 Nantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Montpellier HSC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Nice 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Paris St Germain 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 9 Monaco 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 En Avant de Guingamp 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 11 Olympique Marseille 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Toulouse 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 13 St Etienne 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 13 FC Lorient 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 13 Lille 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 16 Angers SCO 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Dijon FCO 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Bastia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Stade Rennes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 20 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup 20: Relegation
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S