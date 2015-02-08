Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
En Avant Guingamp 1 Monaco 0
Nice 0 Nantes 0
Olympique Lyon 1 Paris St Germain 1
Saturday, February 7
Caen 2 Toulouse 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Montpellier HSC 1 Lille 2
Stade Rennes 1 Olympique Marseille 1
Bastia 2 Metz 0
Stade de Reims 1 FC Lorient 3
Friday, February 6
St Etienne 3 Racing Lens 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 24 15 5 4 48 18 50
2 Olympique Marseille 24 15 3 6 44 23 48
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 24 13 9 2 41 20 48
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 24 11 8 5 27 18 41
-------------------------
5 Monaco 24 11 7 6 25 19 40
6 Girondins Bordeaux 24 10 7 7 29 30 37
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 24 10 6 8 31 24 36
8 Nice 24 9 6 9 28 29 33
9 Nantes 24 8 9 7 20 23 33
10 En Avant Guingamp 24 10 2 12 28 36 32
11 Lille 24 8 7 9 20 21 31
12 Stade Rennes 24 8 7 9 24 31 31
13 Stade de Reims 24 8 5 11 28 40 29
14 Caen 24 7 6 11 33 35 27
15 Bastia 24 6 9 9 24 27 27
16 FC Lorient 24 8 3 13 28 33 27
17 Toulouse 24 7 4 13 24 36 25
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 24 7 2 15 24 40 23
19 Racing Lens 24 5 7 12 24 32 22
20 Metz 24 5 6 13 19 34 21
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation