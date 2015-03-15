March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 15
Girondins Bordeaux 3 Paris St Germain 2
Lille 3 Stade Rennes 0
Olympique Marseille 0 Olympique Lyon 0
Saturday, March 14
FC Lorient 2 Caen 1
Metz 2 St Etienne 3
Nantes 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Montpellier HSC 3 Stade de Reims 1
Racing Lens 1 Toulouse 0
Friday, March 13
Monaco 3 Bastia 0
Nice 1 En Avant Guingamp 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 29 17 7 5 56 22 58
2 Paris St Germain 29 15 11 3 52 27 56
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 29 16 6 7 56 31 54
-------------------------
4 Monaco 28 14 8 6 32 20 50
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 29 13 10 6 35 24 49
6 Girondins Bordeaux 29 13 9 7 37 35 48
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 28 13 6 9 39 31 45
8 Lille 29 11 8 10 27 24 41
9 Nantes 29 10 9 10 24 30 39
10 En Avant Guingamp 29 12 2 15 32 41 38
11 Stade Rennes 29 10 8 11 28 37 38
12 Bastia 29 9 9 11 30 34 36
13 Stade de Reims 29 9 8 12 35 47 35
14 Caen 29 9 7 13 44 44 34
15 FC Lorient 29 10 4 15 33 38 34
16 Nice 29 9 7 13 31 36 34
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 29 10 2 17 31 46 32
-------------------------
18 Toulouse 29 8 5 16 29 48 29
19 Racing Lens 29 6 7 16 27 43 25
20 Metz 29 5 7 17 22 42 22
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation