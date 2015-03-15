March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, March 15 Girondins Bordeaux 3 Paris St Germain 2 Lille 3 Stade Rennes 0 Olympique Marseille 0 Olympique Lyon 0 Saturday, March 14 FC Lorient 2 Caen 1 Metz 2 St Etienne 3 Nantes 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Montpellier HSC 3 Stade de Reims 1 Racing Lens 1 Toulouse 0 Friday, March 13 Monaco 3 Bastia 0 Nice 1 En Avant Guingamp 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 29 17 7 5 56 22 58 2 Paris St Germain 29 15 11 3 52 27 56 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 29 16 6 7 56 31 54 ------------------------- 4 Monaco 28 14 8 6 32 20 50 ------------------------- 5 St Etienne 29 13 10 6 35 24 49 6 Girondins Bordeaux 29 13 9 7 37 35 48 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 28 13 6 9 39 31 45 8 Lille 29 11 8 10 27 24 41 9 Nantes 29 10 9 10 24 30 39 10 En Avant Guingamp 29 12 2 15 32 41 38 11 Stade Rennes 29 10 8 11 28 37 38 12 Bastia 29 9 9 11 30 34 36 13 Stade de Reims 29 9 8 12 35 47 35 14 Caen 29 9 7 13 44 44 34 15 FC Lorient 29 10 4 15 33 38 34 16 Nice 29 9 7 13 31 36 34 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 29 10 2 17 31 46 32 ------------------------- 18 Toulouse 29 8 5 16 29 48 29 19 Racing Lens 29 6 7 16 27 43 25 20 Metz 29 5 7 17 22 42 22 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation