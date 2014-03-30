March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 30
Lille 1 En Avant Guingamp 0
Olympique Lyon 1 St Etienne 2
Stade Rennes 3 Bastia 0
Saturday, March 29
Ajaccio 2 Toulouse 2
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Monaco 0
Nantes 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Sochaux 1 Olympique Marseille 1
Montpellier HSC 0 Valenciennes 0
Stade de Reims 1 FC Lorient 1
Friday, March 28
Nice 0 Paris St Germain 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 31 23 7 1 71 18 76
2 Monaco 31 18 9 4 50 26 63
-------------------------
3 Lille 31 16 9 6 35 19 57
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 31 16 6 9 43 28 54
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 31 13 9 9 46 37 48
6 Olympique Marseille 31 12 9 10 40 33 45
-------------------------
7 Stade de Reims 31 11 11 9 39 40 44
8 Toulouse 31 11 11 9 40 43 44
9 Girondins Bordeaux 31 11 10 10 37 35 43
10 Bastia 31 11 7 13 33 46 40
11 Nice 31 11 5 15 27 35 38
12 Stade Rennes 31 9 10 12 38 37 37
13 FC Lorient 31 10 7 14 37 42 37
14 Nantes 31 10 7 14 27 33 37
15 Montpellier HSC 31 6 17 8 35 36 35
16 En Avant Guingamp 31 9 8 14 28 32 35
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 31 8 10 13 30 45 34
-------------------------
18 Valenciennes 31 7 8 16 32 49 29
19 Sochaux 31 6 8 17 27 54 26
20 Ajaccio 31 3 10 18 30 57 19
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation