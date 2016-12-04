Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, December 4 Nice 3 Toulouse 0 Olympique Marseille 3 AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Stade Rennes 2 St Etienne 0 Saturday, December 3 Angers SCO 2 FC Lorient 2 Monaco 5 Bastia 0 En Avant de Guingamp 2 Nantes 0 Metz 1 Olympique Lyon 0 aband.31' Girondins Bordeaux 0 Lille 1 Montpellier HSC 3 Paris St Germain 0 Friday, December 2 Caen 3 Dijon FCO 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 16 12 3 1 30 10 39 2 Monaco 16 11 3 2 49 16 36 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 16 11 2 3 30 11 35 ------------------------- 4 Stade Rennes 16 8 3 5 18 19 27 ------------------------- 5 En Avant de Guingamp 16 7 5 4 21 15 26 6 Olympique Lyon 15 8 1 6 28 18 25 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 16 6 6 4 20 18 24 8 Toulouse 16 6 4 6 18 16 22 9 St Etienne 16 5 7 4 16 14 22 10 Olympique Marseille 16 5 6 5 16 17 21 11 Angers SCO 16 5 4 7 15 18 19 12 Montpellier HSC 16 4 7 5 23 28 19 13 Metz 15 5 3 7 16 29 18 14 Lille 16 5 2 9 15 21 17 15 Dijon FCO 16 3 7 6 22 25 16 16 AS Nancy-Lorraine 16 4 4 8 12 22 16 17 Caen 16 4 3 9 16 30 15 ------------------------- 18 Bastia 16 3 5 8 12 20 14 ------------------------- 19 Nantes 16 3 4 9 9 26 13 20 FC Lorient 16 3 3 10 16 29 12 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 3 Metz v Olympique Lyon (1900) aband.31'
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0