Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
En Avant Guingamp 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Olympique Marseille 3
Lille 2 Nantes 0
Saturday, September 13
Montpellier HSC 1 FC Lorient 0
Nice 1 Metz 0
Stade Rennes 1 Paris St Germain 1
St Etienne 1 Caen 0
Bastia 1 Racing Lens 1
Stade de Reims 2 Toulouse 0
Friday, September 12
Olympique Lyon 2 Monaco 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lille 5 3 2 0 6 1 11
2 Olympique Marseille 5 3 1 1 11 6 10
-------------------------
3 Girondins Bordeaux 5 3 1 1 10 5 10
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 5 3 1 1 6 6 10
-------------------------
5 Paris St Germain 5 2 3 0 10 3 9
6 Montpellier HSC 5 3 0 2 5 2 9
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 5 2 2 1 8 5 8
8 FC Lorient 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
9 Racing Lens 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
10 Nantes 5 2 1 2 3 4 7
11 Nice 5 2 1 2 5 9 7
12 Caen 5 2 0 3 5 3 6
13 Olympique Lyon 5 2 0 3 6 6 6
14 Bastia 5 1 3 1 6 7 6
15 Toulouse 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
16 En Avant Guingamp 5 2 0 3 3 8 6
17 Metz 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
-------------------------
18 Stade de Reims 5 1 1 3 7 11 4
19 Monaco 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
20 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 5 0 1 4 3 13 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation