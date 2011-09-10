Sept 10 Ligue 1 results and standings on
Saturday.
Ajaccio 3 Valenciennes 1
Caen 0 Toulouse 1
Dijon FCO 1 Olympique Lyon 2
Sochaux 1 FC Lorient 1
Girondins Bordeaux 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Olympique Marseille 0 Stade Rennes 1
St Etienne 1 Lille 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 5 3 2 0 9 5 11
2 Lille 5 3 1 1 9 6 10
-------------------------
3 Toulouse 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 5 3 1 1 10 8 10
-------------------------
5 Montpellier HSC 4 3 0 1 9 3 9
6 Sochaux 5 2 2 1 8 7 8
-------------------------
7 FC Lorient 5 2 2 1 5 5 8
8 Paris St Germain 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
9 St Etienne 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
10 Girondins Bordeaux 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
11 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
12 Caen 5 2 0 3 6 7 6
13 Dijon FCO 5 2 0 3 5 9 6
14 Auxerre 4 1 2 1 8 7 5
15 Ajaccio 5 1 2 2 6 9 5
16 Stade Brest 4 0 4 0 3 3 4
17 Olympique Marseille 5 0 3 2 6 8 3
-------------------------
18 Nice 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
19 AS Nancy 4 0 1 3 3 6 1
20 Valenciennes 5 0 1 4 3 8 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
AS Nancy v Auxerre (1500)
Montpellier HSC v Nice (1500)
Paris St Germain v Stade Brest (1900)
