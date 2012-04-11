April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 11 Olympique Marseille 1 Montpellier HSC 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Montpellier HSC 31 20 6 5 58 29 66 2 Paris St Germain 31 18 9 4 56 33 63 ------------------------- 3 Lille 31 15 11 5 56 35 56 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 31 16 5 10 49 38 53 ------------------------- 5 Toulouse 31 14 8 9 32 28 50 6 Stade Rennes 31 13 9 9 41 35 48 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 31 13 8 10 38 35 47 8 Girondins Bordeaux 31 10 12 9 36 34 42 9 Olympique Marseille 31 10 10 11 38 35 40 10 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 31 10 9 12 43 46 39 11 AS Nancy 31 10 9 12 31 37 39 12 Valenciennes 31 10 7 14 31 36 37 13 Nice 31 8 10 13 32 36 34 14 Dijon FCO 31 9 7 15 37 51 34 15 Stade Brest 31 6 15 10 27 30 33 16 Caen 31 8 9 14 33 44 33 17 Ajaccio 31 7 12 12 32 50 33 ------------------------- 18 FC Lorient 31 7 11 13 28 40 32 19 Sochaux 31 7 9 15 32 48 30 20 Auxerre 31 5 12 14 36 46 27 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 15 AS Nancy v Girondins Bordeaux (1500) FC Lorient v Montpellier HSC (1500) Sochaux v Dijon FCO (1500) Lille v Ajaccio (1500) St Etienne v Stade Brest (1500) Valenciennes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1500) Auxerre v Paris St Germain (1900) Monday, April 16 Stade Rennes v Nice (1900)