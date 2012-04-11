April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 11
Olympique Marseille 1 Montpellier HSC 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montpellier HSC 31 20 6 5 58 29 66
2 Paris St Germain 31 18 9 4 56 33 63
-------------------------
3 Lille 31 15 11 5 56 35 56
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 31 16 5 10 49 38 53
-------------------------
5 Toulouse 31 14 8 9 32 28 50
6 Stade Rennes 31 13 9 9 41 35 48
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 31 13 8 10 38 35 47
8 Girondins Bordeaux 31 10 12 9 36 34 42
9 Olympique Marseille 31 10 10 11 38 35 40
10 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 31 10 9 12 43 46 39
11 AS Nancy 31 10 9 12 31 37 39
12 Valenciennes 31 10 7 14 31 36 37
13 Nice 31 8 10 13 32 36 34
14 Dijon FCO 31 9 7 15 37 51 34
15 Stade Brest 31 6 15 10 27 30 33
16 Caen 31 8 9 14 33 44 33
17 Ajaccio 31 7 12 12 32 50 33
-------------------------
18 FC Lorient 31 7 11 13 28 40 32
19 Sochaux 31 7 9 15 32 48 30
20 Auxerre 31 5 12 14 36 46 27
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 15
AS Nancy v Girondins Bordeaux (1500)
FC Lorient v Montpellier HSC (1500)
Sochaux v Dijon FCO (1500)
Lille v Ajaccio (1500)
St Etienne v Stade Brest (1500)
Valenciennes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1500)
Auxerre v Paris St Germain (1900)
Monday, April 16
Stade Rennes v Nice (1900)