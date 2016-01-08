Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, January 8
Paris St Germain 2 Bastia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 20 17 3 0 50 9 54
2 Monaco 19 8 8 3 25 23 32
-------------------------
3 Angers SCO 19 8 7 4 17 11 31
-------------------------
4 Caen 19 9 3 7 21 22 30
-------------------------
5 Nice 19 8 5 6 32 23 29
6 St Etienne 19 9 2 8 22 22 29
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 19 6 9 4 25 21 27
8 FC Lorient 19 6 8 5 27 26 26
9 Olympique Lyon 19 7 5 7 23 23 26
10 Olympique Marseille 19 6 7 6 28 21 25
11 Lille 19 5 9 5 15 13 24
12 GFC Ajaccio 19 6 6 7 20 22 24
13 Nantes 19 6 6 7 14 17 24
14 Girondins Bordeaux 19 5 8 6 23 28 23
15 Montpellier HSC 19 6 4 9 22 25 22
16 Bastia 20 6 4 10 20 26 22
17 Stade de Reims 19 5 6 8 19 24 21
18 En Avant Guingamp 19 5 4 10 17 27 19
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 19 3 8 8 21 33 17
20 ES Troyes AC 19 0 8 11 10 35 8
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 9
Olympique Lyon v ES Troyes AC (1600)
Angers SCO v Caen (1900)
Monaco v GFC Ajaccio (1900)
Montpellier HSC v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Stade Rennes v FC Lorient (1900)
Stade de Reims v Toulouse (1900)
Sunday, January 10
Nantes v St Etienne (1300)
Lille v Nice (1600)
Olympique Marseille v En Avant Guingamp (2000)