Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 23
Nantes 0 Stade Rennes 3
Lille 0 Olympique Lyon 0
Toulouse 2 Paris St Germain 4
Saturday, February 22
En Avant Guingamp 1 Nice 0
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Montpellier HSC 2 Ajaccio 0
Olympique Marseille 1 FC Lorient 0
Bastia 0 St Etienne 2
Valenciennes 2 Sochaux 2
Friday, February 21
Monaco 3 Stade de Reims 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 26 18 7 1 62 18 61
2 Monaco 26 16 8 2 44 19 56
-------------------------
3 Lille 26 13 7 6 28 16 46
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 26 13 6 7 36 23 45
-------------------------
5 Olympique Marseille 26 12 7 7 38 27 43
6 Olympique Lyon 26 11 8 7 40 31 41
-------------------------
7 Stade de Reims 26 10 9 7 32 32 39
8 Girondins Bordeaux 25 10 7 8 31 27 37
9 Bastia 26 10 6 10 30 37 36
10 Toulouse 26 8 9 9 29 36 33
11 Montpellier HSC 26 6 14 6 33 31 32
12 FC Lorient 25 9 5 11 32 34 32
13 Stade Rennes 26 7 10 9 31 30 31
14 Nantes 26 9 4 13 23 28 31
15 Nice 26 9 4 13 23 31 31
16 En Avant Guingamp 26 7 8 11 24 28 29
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 26 5 9 12 25 43 24
-------------------------
18 Valenciennes 26 5 7 14 26 42 22
19 Sochaux 26 4 7 15 20 48 19
20 Ajaccio 26 2 8 16 20 46 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation