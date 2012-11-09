Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, November 9
AS Nancy 1 Stade Rennes 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 11 6 4 1 17 7 22
2 Olympique Marseille 10 7 1 2 14 8 22
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 10 6 3 1 19 10 21
-------------------------
4 Toulouse 11 5 4 2 18 11 19
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 12 6 1 5 16 15 19
6 Valenciennes 11 5 3 3 23 12 18
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 11 5 3 3 19 8 18
8 Girondins Bordeaux 11 4 6 1 13 10 18
9 Lille 11 4 5 2 15 12 17
10 Stade de Reims 11 4 3 4 12 9 15
11 FC Lorient 11 3 6 2 19 21 15
12 Bastia 11 4 2 5 17 26 14
13 Stade Brest 11 4 1 6 11 17 13
14 Montpellier HSC 11 3 3 5 16 16 12
15 Nice 11 2 6 3 15 17 12
16 Ajaccio 11 3 4 4 10 15 11
17 Sochaux 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 11 2 2 7 11 19 8
19 ES Troyes AC 11 1 4 6 11 20 7
20 AS Nancy 12 1 2 9 5 21 5
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 10
Lille v Stade Brest (1600)
St Etienne v ES Troyes AC (1900)
Bastia v Valenciennes (1900)
Stade de Reims v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900)
Toulouse v Ajaccio (1900)
Sunday, November 11
Olympique Marseille v Nice (1300)
FC Lorient v Girondins Bordeaux (1600)
Sochaux v Olympique Lyon (1600)
Montpellier HSC v Paris St Germain (2000)