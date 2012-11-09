Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, November 9 AS Nancy 1 Stade Rennes 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 11 6 4 1 17 7 22 2 Olympique Marseille 10 7 1 2 14 8 22 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 10 6 3 1 19 10 21 ------------------------- 4 Toulouse 11 5 4 2 18 11 19 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 12 6 1 5 16 15 19 6 Valenciennes 11 5 3 3 23 12 18 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 11 5 3 3 19 8 18 8 Girondins Bordeaux 11 4 6 1 13 10 18 9 Lille 11 4 5 2 15 12 17 10 Stade de Reims 11 4 3 4 12 9 15 11 FC Lorient 11 3 6 2 19 21 15 12 Bastia 11 4 2 5 17 26 14 13 Stade Brest 11 4 1 6 11 17 13 14 Montpellier HSC 11 3 3 5 16 16 12 15 Nice 11 2 6 3 15 17 12 16 Ajaccio 11 3 4 4 10 15 11 17 Sochaux 11 3 1 7 11 18 10 ------------------------- 18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 11 2 2 7 11 19 8 19 ES Troyes AC 11 1 4 6 11 20 7 20 AS Nancy 12 1 2 9 5 21 5 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 10 Lille v Stade Brest (1600) St Etienne v ES Troyes AC (1900) Bastia v Valenciennes (1900) Stade de Reims v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900) Toulouse v Ajaccio (1900) Sunday, November 11 Olympique Marseille v Nice (1300) FC Lorient v Girondins Bordeaux (1600) Sochaux v Olympique Lyon (1600) Montpellier HSC v Paris St Germain (2000)