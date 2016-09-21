Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Angers SCO 2 Caen 1 En Avant de Guingamp 1 FC Lorient 0 Metz 0 Girondins Bordeaux 3 Nantes 0 St Etienne 0 Nice 4 Monaco 0 Olympique Lyon 5 Montpellier HSC 1 Bastia 0 AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Stade Rennes 3 Olympique Marseille 2 Tuesday, September 20 Lille 1 Toulouse 2 Paris St Germain 3 Dijon FCO 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 6 4 2 0 11 4 14 2 Paris St Germain 6 4 1 1 15 4 13 ------------------------- 3 Monaco 6 4 1 1 13 8 13 ------------------------- 4 Girondins Bordeaux 6 4 0 2 11 8 12 ------------------------- 5 Toulouse 6 3 2 1 9 5 11 6 En Avant de Guingamp 6 3 2 1 9 6 11 ------------------------- 7 Olympique Lyon 6 3 1 2 13 8 10 8 Stade Rennes 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 9 Metz 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 10 St Etienne 6 2 3 1 7 5 9 11 Angers SCO 6 3 0 3 6 6 9 12 Bastia 6 2 1 3 5 5 7 13 Montpellier HSC 6 1 3 2 6 11 6 14 Caen 6 2 0 4 6 14 6 15 Olympique Marseille 6 1 2 3 7 8 5 16 Nantes 6 1 2 3 2 6 5 17 AS Nancy-Lorraine 6 1 2 3 3 8 5 ------------------------- 18 Lille 6 1 1 4 6 11 4 ------------------------- 19 Dijon FCO 6 1 1 4 5 10 4 20 FC Lorient 6 1 0 5 3 11 3 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 23 Toulouse v Paris St Germain (1845) Saturday, September 24 FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (1500) Monaco v Angers SCO (1800) Dijon FCO v Stade Rennes (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v Caen (1800) Montpellier HSC v Metz (1800) Bastia v En Avant de Guingamp (1800) Sunday, September 25 St Etienne v Lille (1300) AS Nancy-Lorraine v Nice (1500) Olympique Marseille v Nantes (1845)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------