Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Angers SCO 2 Caen 1 En Avant de Guingamp 1 FC Lorient 0 Metz 0 Girondins Bordeaux 3 Nantes 0 St Etienne 0 Nice 4 Monaco 0 Olympique Lyon 5 Montpellier HSC 1 Bastia 0 AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Stade Rennes 3 Olympique Marseille 2 Tuesday, September 20 Lille 1 Toulouse 2 Paris St Germain 3 Dijon FCO 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 6 4 2 0 11 4 14 2 Paris St Germain 6 4 1 1 15 4 13 ------------------------- 3 Monaco 6 4 1 1 13 8 13 ------------------------- 4 Girondins Bordeaux 6 4 0 2 11 8 12 ------------------------- 5 Toulouse 6 3 2 1 9 5 11 6 En Avant de Guingamp 6 3 2 1 9 6 11 ------------------------- 7 Olympique Lyon 6 3 1 2 13 8 10 8 Stade Rennes 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 9 Metz 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 10 St Etienne 6 2 3 1 7 5 9 11 Angers SCO 6 3 0 3 6 6 9 12 Bastia 6 2 1 3 5 5 7 13 Montpellier HSC 6 1 3 2 6 11 6 14 Caen 6 2 0 4 6 14 6 15 Olympique Marseille 6 1 2 3 7 8 5 16 Nantes 6 1 2 3 2 6 5 17 AS Nancy-Lorraine 6 1 2 3 3 8 5 ------------------------- 18 Lille 6 1 1 4 6 11 4 ------------------------- 19 Dijon FCO 6 1 1 4 5 10 4 20 FC Lorient 6 1 0 5 3 11 3 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 23 Toulouse v Paris St Germain (1845) Saturday, September 24 FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (1500) Monaco v Angers SCO (1800) Dijon FCO v Stade Rennes (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v Caen (1800) Montpellier HSC v Metz (1800) Bastia v En Avant de Guingamp (1800) Sunday, September 25 St Etienne v Lille (1300) AS Nancy-Lorraine v Nice (1500) Olympique Marseille v Nantes (1845)