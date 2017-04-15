April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Monaco 2 Dijon FCO 1 En Avant de Guingamp 2 Toulouse 1 Metz 2 Caen 2 Montpellier HSC 2 FC Lorient 0 Nice 3 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Stade Rennes 2 Lille 0 Friday, April 14 Angers SCO 0 Paris St Germain 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 32 24 5 3 90 27 77 2 Paris St Germain 32 23 5 4 66 21 74 ------------------------- 3 Nice 33 21 10 2 55 27 73 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 32 17 3 12 65 39 54 5 Girondins Bordeaux 32 13 10 9 46 39 49 ------------------------- 6 Olympique Marseille 32 13 9 10 44 38 48 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 31 11 12 8 35 25 45 8 En Avant de Guingamp 33 12 8 13 40 44 44 9 Stade Rennes 33 10 13 10 31 37 43 10 Nantes 32 11 9 12 31 46 42 11 Toulouse 33 10 11 12 34 35 41 12 Montpellier HSC 33 10 9 14 47 55 39 13 Angers SCO 33 11 6 16 32 43 39 14 Lille 33 10 7 16 31 41 37 15 Metz 32 9 9 14 31 61 36 16 Caen 33 9 6 18 33 56 33 17 AS Nancy-Lorraine 33 8 7 18 25 44 31 ------------------------- 18 FC Lorient 33 9 4 20 37 64 31 ------------------------- 19 Dijon FCO 33 6 11 16 41 52 29 20 Bastia 32 6 10 16 26 46 28 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Nantes v Girondins Bordeaux (1300) Bastia v Olympique Lyon (1500) Olympique Marseille v St Etienne (1900)