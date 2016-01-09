Jan 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 9
Angers SCO 2 Caen 0
Monaco 2 GFC Ajaccio 2
Montpellier HSC 0 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Olympique Lyon 4 ES Troyes AC 1
Stade Rennes 2 FC Lorient 2
Stade de Reims 1 Toulouse 3
Friday, January 8
Paris St Germain 2 Bastia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 20 17 3 0 50 9 54
2 Angers SCO 20 9 7 4 19 11 34
-------------------------
3 Monaco 20 8 9 3 27 25 33
-------------------------
4 Caen 20 9 3 8 21 24 30
-------------------------
5 Nice 19 8 5 6 32 23 29
6 Olympique Lyon 20 8 5 7 27 24 29
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 19 9 2 8 22 22 29
8 Stade Rennes 20 6 10 4 27 23 28
9 FC Lorient 20 6 9 5 29 28 27
10 Girondins Bordeaux 20 6 8 6 24 28 26
11 Olympique Marseille 19 6 7 6 28 21 25
12 GFC Ajaccio 20 6 7 7 22 24 25
13 Lille 19 5 9 5 15 13 24
14 Nantes 19 6 6 7 14 17 24
15 Montpellier HSC 20 6 4 10 22 26 22
16 Bastia 20 6 4 10 20 26 22
17 Stade de Reims 20 5 6 9 20 27 21
18 Toulouse 20 4 8 8 24 34 20
-------------------------
19 En Avant Guingamp 19 5 4 10 17 27 19
20 ES Troyes AC 20 0 8 12 11 39 8
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 10
Nantes v St Etienne (1300)
Lille v Nice (1600)
Olympique Marseille v En Avant Guingamp (2000)