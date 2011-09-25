Sept 25 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday
Auxerre 4 Sochaux 1
Stade Rennes 1 St Etienne 1
Stade Brest 1 Ajaccio 1
Played on Saturday
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Caen 4
Lille 1 FC Lorient 1
Montpellier HSC 0 Paris St Germain 3
Nice 1 Dijon FCO 1
Olympique Lyon 3 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Toulouse 1 AS Nancy 0
Valenciennes 1 Olympique Marseille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 8 5 2 1 14 7 17
2 Paris St Germain 8 5 2 1 14 7 17
-------------------------
3 Toulouse 8 5 2 1 12 7 17
-------------------------
4 Montpellier HSC 8 5 1 2 15 9 16
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 8 4 3 1 18 12 15
6 Lille 8 3 4 1 13 10 13
-------------------------
7 FC Lorient 8 3 4 1 10 7 13
8 Caen 8 4 1 3 12 10 13
9 Auxerre 8 2 5 1 14 10 11
10 Dijon FCO 8 3 1 4 7 14 10
11 St Etienne 8 2 3 3 7 11 9
12 Sochaux 8 2 3 3 13 19 9
13 Olympique Marseille 8 1 4 3 9 11 7
14 Girondins Bordeaux 8 1 4 3 9 12 7
15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 8 1 4 3 8 12 7
16 Valenciennes 8 1 3 4 9 10 6
17 Nice 8 1 3 4 7 9 6
-------------------------
18 Stade Brest 8 0 6 2 6 8 6
19 Ajaccio 8 1 3 4 8 16 6
20 AS Nancy 8 0 4 4 5 9 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation