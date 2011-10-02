Oct 2 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday.
Paris St Germain 2 Olympique Lyon 0
Lille 2 Stade Rennes 0
Olympique Marseille 1 Stade Brest 1
Played on Saturday
AS Nancy 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Caen 1 Nice 1
Dijon FCO 1 Ajaccio 1
FC Lorient 2 Valenciennes 0
Sochaux 3 Toulouse 0
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Montpellier HSC 2
St Etienne 1 Auxerre 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 9 6 2 1 16 7 20
2 Montpellier HSC 9 5 2 2 17 11 17
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 9 5 2 2 14 9 17
-------------------------
4 Toulouse 9 5 2 2 12 10 17
-------------------------
5 Lille 9 4 4 1 15 10 16
6 FC Lorient 9 4 4 1 12 7 16
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 9 4 3 2 18 14 15
8 Caen 9 4 2 3 13 11 14
9 Auxerre 9 2 6 1 15 11 12
10 Sochaux 9 3 3 3 16 19 12
11 Dijon FCO 9 3 2 4 8 15 11
12 St Etienne 9 2 4 3 8 12 10
13 Olympique Marseille 9 1 5 3 10 12 8
14 Girondins Bordeaux 9 1 5 3 11 14 8
15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 9 1 5 3 9 13 8
16 Nice 9 1 4 4 8 10 7
17 Stade Brest 9 0 7 2 7 9 7
-------------------------
18 Ajaccio 9 1 4 4 9 17 7
19 Valenciennes 9 1 3 5 9 12 6
20 AS Nancy 9 0 5 4 6 10 5
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
