April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Caen 1 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Nice 2 FC Lorient 0
Paris St Germain 2 Olympique Marseille 1
Played on Saturday
Ajaccio 1 St Etienne 1
Dijon FCO 0 AS Nancy 2
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Stade Rennes 3
Montpellier HSC 2 Sochaux 1
Olympique Lyon 2 Auxerre 1
Stade Brest 3 Lille 1
Valenciennes 2 Toulouse 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montpellier HSC 30 19 6 5 55 28 63
2 Paris St Germain 31 18 9 4 56 33 63
-------------------------
3 Lille 31 15 11 5 56 35 56
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 31 16 5 10 49 38 53
-------------------------
5 Toulouse 31 14 8 9 32 28 50
6 Stade Rennes 31 13 9 9 41 35 48
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 31 13 8 10 38 35 47
8 Girondins Bordeaux 31 10 12 9 36 34 42
9 Olympique Marseille 30 10 10 10 37 32 40
10 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 31 10 9 12 43 46 39
11 AS Nancy 31 10 9 12 31 37 39
12 Valenciennes 31 10 7 14 31 36 37
13 Nice 31 8 10 13 32 36 34
14 Dijon FCO 31 9 7 15 37 51 34
15 Stade Brest 31 6 15 10 27 30 33
16 Caen 31 8 9 14 33 44 33
17 Ajaccio 31 7 12 12 32 50 33
------------------------
18 FC Lorient 31 7 11 13 28 40 32
19 Sochaux 31 7 9 15 32 48 30
20 Auxerre 31 5 12 14 36 46 27
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation