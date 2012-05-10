BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from Ligue 1 on Thursday Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Olympique Lyon 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Montpellier HSC 36 23 7 6 65 33 76 2 Paris St Germain 36 21 10 5 70 40 73 ------------------------- 3 Lille 36 20 11 5 68 37 71 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 36 19 6 11 60 46 63 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 36 16 9 11 48 41 57 6 St Etienne 36 16 9 11 45 39 57 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 36 14 13 9 49 39 55 8 Toulouse 36 15 10 11 36 31 55 9 Evian Thonon Gaillard 36 13 10 13 53 53 49 10 Olympique Marseille 36 11 12 13 42 40 45 11 AS Nancy 36 10 12 14 34 42 42 12 Valenciennes 36 11 7 18 37 48 40 13 FC Lorient 36 9 12 15 34 46 39 14 Nice 36 9 11 16 34 42 38 15 Caen 36 9 11 16 37 53 38 16 Ajaccio 36 8 13 15 37 60 37 17 Sochaux 36 9 9 18 36 59 36 ------------------------- 18 Stade Brest 36 6 17 13 29 38 35 19 Dijon FCO 36 9 8 19 37 57 35 20 Auxerre 36 7 13 16 45 52 34 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 13 Ajaccio v Olympique Lyon (1900) AS Nancy v St Etienne (1900) Caen v Sochaux (1900) Dijon FCO v Toulouse (1900) Girondins Bordeaux v FC Lorient (1900) Montpellier HSC v Lille (1900) Nice v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900) Olympique Marseille v Auxerre (1900) Paris St Germain v Stade Rennes (1900) Stade Brest v Valenciennes (1900)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi