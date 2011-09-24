Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Sept 24 Ligue 1 results and standings on Saturday Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Caen 4 Lille 1 FC Lorient 1 Montpellier HSC 0 Paris St Germain 3 Nice 1 Dijon FCO 1 Olympique Lyon 3 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Toulouse 1 AS Nancy 0 Valenciennes 1 Olympique Marseille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 8 5 2 1 14 7 17 2 Paris St Germain 8 5 2 1 14 7 17 ------------------------- 3 Toulouse 8 5 2 1 12 7 17 ------------------------- 4 Montpellier HSC 8 5 1 2 15 9 16 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 7 4 2 1 17 11 14 6 Lille 8 3 4 1 13 10 13 ------------------------- 7 FC Lorient 8 3 4 1 10 7 13 8 Caen 8 4 1 3 12 10 13 9 Dijon FCO 8 3 1 4 7 14 10 10 Sochaux 7 2 3 2 12 15 9 11 Auxerre 7 1 5 1 10 9 8 12 St Etienne 7 2 2 3 6 10 8 13 Olympique Marseille 8 1 4 3 9 11 7 14 Girondins Bordeaux 8 1 4 3 9 12 7 15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 8 1 4 3 8 12 7 16 Valenciennes 8 1 3 4 9 10 6 17 Nice 8 1 3 4 7 9 6 ------------------------- 18 Stade Brest 7 0 5 2 5 7 5 19 Ajaccio 7 1 2 4 7 15 5 20 AS Nancy 8 0 4 4 5 9 4 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 25 Auxerre v Sochaux (1500) Stade Brest v Ajaccio (1500) Stade Rennes v St Etienne (1900)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.