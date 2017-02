PARIS Nov 10 France have called up Lyon defender Anthony Reveillere to replace the injured Christophe Jallet for Wednesday's international friendly in Italy, the French Federation (FFF) said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old right back has 19 caps and last played for France in September when they beat Finland 1-0 in a 2014 World Cup qualifier.

French media reported Paris St Germain's Jallet had suffered a thigh injury.

France manager Didier Deschamps this week named a 23-man squad for the match in Parma.

