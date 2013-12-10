PARIS Dec 10 Franck Ribery, who has been shortlisted for the prestigious FIFA-Ballon d'Or award, was named French Player of the Year on Tuesday by France Football magazine.

The Bayern Munich winger beat midfield duo Paul Pogba of Juventus and Paris St Germain's Blaise Matuidi in a poll of past and present French players.

"I now have to go get Thierry Henry's record," Ribery, who has now won the prize three times to Henry's five, told France Football.

Ribery, who won the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the German Cup with Bayern this year, was named on a three-man shortlist for the FIFA-Ballon d'Or award on Monday along with Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.

AS Roma's Rudi Garcia, who joined the Serie A club from Lille during the close season and is unbeaten in 15 league matches, was named the best French coach for 2013 in a poll of current and former managers. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Patrick Johnston)