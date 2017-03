BERLIN Aug 13 France winger Franck Ribery is ending his career with the national team to focus on his family, the winger, who missed the 2014 World Cup through injury, said on Wednesday.

"I am stopping," the 31-year-old told German magazine Kicker. "I realised that this moment has come.

"I want to focus on my family and fully concentrate on my work at Bayern Munich and make way in the national team for the many young and exciting players."

Ribery won 81 caps and scored 16 goals for France. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)