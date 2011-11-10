PARIS Nov 10 Franck Ribery, one of the outcasts
of the France team after the World Cup farce, has vowed to repay
the trust that new coach Laurent Blanc has placed in him.
"When a coach really trusts me, I will give him everything I
have," the Bayern Munich midfielder said on Thursday.
Ribery, who made his international comeback in March after a
three-match ban for his part in the off-field drama in South
Africa, said he had changed.
"My comeback in the France team was a very good thing for
me. Even if I have not played my best games at that moment, the
fact that I returned changed a lot of things," Ribery told
sports daily L'Equipe in an interview.
"I know I owe them (Blanc and assistant coach Jean-Louis
Gasset) a lot," said Ribery, who has been included in the squad
to face the United States and Belgium in friendly games on
Friday and Tuesday.
"We, (Patrice) Evra and myself, were almost banned from the
French team."
France players went on strike at the World Cup in support of
striker Nicolas Anelka, who was kicked out of the team for
insulting then coach Raymond Domenech.
Anelka was banned for 18 games, captain Evra for five games,
Ribery for three and Jeremy Toulalan for one match by the French
federation.
"What the coach did (recalling him) is great. I want to give
back on and off the field," Ribery said.
"I want to live with France what I'm experiencing with
Bayern."
Ribery has been impressive with Bayern, scoring six goals
and setting up as many in his best start since he joined the
Bundesliga in 2007.
