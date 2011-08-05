PARIS Aug 5 Brief news ahead of the opening
weekend of Ligue 1 fixtures (all times GMT:
* Lille begin the defence of their title at Nancy on
Saturday (1900) without new signing David Rozehnal after the
Czech centre back had a minor knee operation and was ruled out
for around four weeks.
* Olympique Marseille host Sochaux with coach Didier
Deschamps willing to start midfielder Lucho Gonzalez despite the
Argentine still courting a move.
"Why not play him?" Deschamps told L'Equipe. "He is here and
if he stays, everyone will be happy."
* Olympique Lyon travel to Nice where goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
is urging caution against his former club.
"Games against Nice are always special for me. They are
going to be fresh. It's going to be a difficult match," he told
OLTV.
* Javier Pastore is still in the process of completing his
move to Paris St Germain so Jeremy Menez is likely to be in the
playmaker role at home to Lorient.
* Stades Rennes, linked in the media with a move for Monaco
forward Park Chu-Young, have been boosted for Sunday's trip to
promoted Dijon (1500) by reaching the Europa League playoffs.
* Promoted Evian, who travel to Stade Brest on Saturday, are
keen on St Etienne goalkeeper Jeremie Janot according to media
reports.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)