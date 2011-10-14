PARIS Oct 14 Brief news from Ligue 1 before this weekend's matches:

* Olympique Lyon welcome back central defender Cris and midfielders Ederson and Yoann Gourcuff from long injury layoffs as they host bottom club Nancy on Saturday.

Brazilian Cris has been out for two months with a thigh problem, while France playmaker Gourcuff, who underwent ankle surgery, has not played since May.

Ederson has yet to take part in any games this campaign after the Brazilian picked up a serious knee injury in an pre-season friendly.

Despite being without the three players, Lyon sit third in the standings, three points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.

* Olympique Marseille owner Margarita Louis-Dreyfus has backed coach Didier Deschamps despite the club's terrible start to the season.

"He is a great coach, and I trust him," Louis-Dreyfus told Marseille's website (www.om.net) after meeting Deschamps and the players.

Marseille are 13th in the standings having won only one from their first nine league games and Louis-Dreyfus hinted last week that she could sell the club if results did not improve.

"I love Marseille, I love this club, help me keep it," she said on Thursday.

Marseille travel to fourth-placed Toulouse on Saturday.

* Lille could have to make do without leading striker Moussa Sow, who is suffering from a foot injury, when they travel to AJ Auxerre on Saturday.

"He did not take part in the last training session and he is very doubtful for Saturday," coach Rudi Garcia told reporters.

Lille, fifth in the standings four points adrift of PSG, will, however, welcome back striker Dimitri Payet and centre back Aurelien Chedjou.

* Promoted Evian Thonon Gaillard will miss Sidney Govou as they host neighbours St Etienne on Saturday after the former France winger picked up a groin injury.

Fifteenth-placed Evian also have three suspended players, while St Etienne, who are 10th in the table, will be without the injured Loic Perrin.

* Second-placed Montpellier's defence is likely to suffer from the absence of top centre back Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, who will be suspended, when they take on promoted Dijon on Saturday.

Yanga-Mbiwa, hailed as one of the top prospects in Ligue 1, was sent off in his team's previous league game. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)