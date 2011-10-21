PARIS Oct 21 Brief news from Ligue 1 before
this weekend's matches:
* Olympique Marseille could be without their usual central
defensive pairing when they take on AC Ajaccio on Sunday with
Souleymane Diawara suspended and Nicolas Nkoulou doubtftul after
taking a knock in their Champions League defeat by Arsenal.
Coach Didier Deschamps also has concerns over the fitness of
midfielder Lucho Gonzalez and forward Andre Ayew, who also
picked up knocks in Wednesday's game.
Marseille, 15th in the standings with nine points from 10
games, have won only once this season while promoted Ajaccio lie
second from bottom on seven points.
* Girondins Bordeaux captain Jaroslav Plasil has urged his
team mates to stop the talk and get back on track after a
terrible start to the season.
"We are just talking and at the end of the day, there is
nothing," Plasil told reporters earlier this week. "So, it's
best that we shut up and work."
Bordeaux, the 2008/09 champions, are third from bottom with
eight points and take on Brest on Saturday.
* Montpellier centre back Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa returns from
suspension when they travel to Caen on Saturday.
Yanga-Mbiwa has been a key element in a brilliant start to
the season that has lifted the southerners to second place in
the standings, three points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.
* Paris St Germain coach Antoine Kombouare said he was still
very happy with Javier Pastore's performances despite the
Argentine's lacklustre displays in their last two games.
"Obviously we'd like him to be constant over 90 minutes but
what he has been showing is still superb," Kombouare told
reporters after PSG's 0-0 draw at Slovan Bratislava in the
Europa League.
PSG take on Dijon on Sunday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)